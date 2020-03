People walk through a ‘sanitising gate’ spraying disinfectans againts coronavirus before entering into a shopping mall in Bangkok March 6, 2020. — Reuters

BANGKOK, March 24 ― Thailand's Cabinet today approved additional stimulus measures worth 107 billion baht (RM14.4 billion) in a bid to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans, tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand reported 106 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths, taking the total to 827 cases and 4 deaths. ― Reuters