Grab introduces Pasar and Tapau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Grab has introduced self pick-up option on GrabFood and Pasar on GrabMart in the midst of the movement control order (MCO) to further safeguard Malaysians during the current challenging times.

In a statement today, Grab said the self pick-up option, known as ‘Tapau’ is a waitless, cashless and contactless ‘self-pickup’ option, with the objective to not only help restaurants generate more income, but also help customers save time and avoid crowds.

“We also launch Pasar, which is our extension of GrabMart, where we aim to bring our local markets’ freshest produce, poultry, meat and seafood to the Malaysian household. Currently, we are starting with the historic TTDI Market and we hope to expand into more markets,” it said.

“By March 25, GrabMart will be available in Penang, Johor Baru, Melaka, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Ipoh. We hope to serve more homes with daily essentials, health products and immunity-boosters, sanitisers and even snacks and beverages.

“We are offering ‘Free Delivery’, 30 per cent off GrabFood Signatures, and 50 per cent off GrabMart’s health essentials. With this, we hope to drive more income opportunity to both merchants and delivery partners. So every time someone in our community places an order, they are not only saving on their spending but also supporting two other livelihoods,” it said. — Bernama