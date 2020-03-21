Cuba, Bolivia close borders, Brazil slashes growth expectations

People gather in Ladeira Porto Geral, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

MONTEVIDEO (Uruguay), March 21 — Cuba and Bolivia announced yesterday they were closing their borders while Brazil drastically slashed its growth projections for 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic.

Latin American countries continued to ramp up measures to contain the virus outbreak with deaths from the COVID-19 disease jumping to 33 and total cases soaring over 3,000.

Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel finally closed the borders to non-residents after long bucking a regional trend.

Economically crippled by US sanctions, Cuba is largely dependent on its tourism revenue.

The measure will come into effect on Tuesday and will last for 30 days. There are 60,000 tourists currently in Cuba.

Cuba has seen 21 cases with one Italian tourist dying.

More than 28,000 medical students took part in an “active search” neighborhood by neighborhood to stop “people who could have the illness infecting others,” said Jorge Gonzalez, dean at Havana’s University of Medicine.

The program began on Tuesday and has seen students visit already “more than a million people” which has allowed “a huge number of severe respiratory infections” to be detected, Gonzalez said.

Brazil

The government drastically downgraded its growth projections for 2020 by 2.1 per cent to practically zero (0.02 per cent).

The Economy Ministry had already dropped its expectations from 2.4 per cent on March 11 in an initial re-evaluation based on the impact of the deadly virus.

Brazil had only recorded 34 coronavirus cases at that time and no deaths.

But the virus has accelerated since then to more than 900 cases and 11 deaths.

The Senate approved a state of calamity to free up resources to combat the virus crisis in the body’s first ever virtual session.

Of the 81 senators, 75 connected by telephone or computer to the video-session.

Bolivia

Bolivia announced it was closing its borders and suspending international, inter-departmental and inter-provincial transportation by land and river until the end of the month.

The government also said it was studying the possibility of imposing a total quarantine.

Bolivia has recorded only 15 coronavirus cases but is due to hold a general election on May 3.

Mexico

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard contradicted US President Donald Trump in denying that Mexico had suspended flights from Europe.

However, he acknowledged the country was studying the option adding that “there needs to be different types of restrictions.”

The central bank cut interest rates by 50 points to 6.5 per cent “due to the complex economic and financial situation” generated by coronavirus and the risks it poses to inflation.

Mexico has seen 164 cases with one death.

Colombia

President Ivan Duque submitted to a coronavirus test after coming into contact with a mayor who contracted the virus. Colombia has had 145 cases so far.

Guatemala

A supposed doctor in an indigenous village in the north of the country was arrested for trying to sell a vaccine to combat the coronavirus.

Dressed in a doctor’s white gown and with a stethoscope, Rodolfo Garcia had published a video advertising vaccinations “at very cheap prices” against the COVID-19 disease, local media said.

No vaccine has yet been developed. Guatemala has only recorded 12 cases but one of those died.

Costa Rica

Banks agreed to adjust the loans of people and businesses affected by the virus.

In so doing the banks acquiesced to a request from the government to reduce interest rates, extend loan terms and waive debt repayment penalties.

The second worst affected country in Central America, Costa Rica has seen 113 cases and one death. — AFP