Plantation companies to ensure enough palm oil supply for manufacturers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The government’s decision to allow sectors producing critical goods, including vegetable oils, to continue operations during the Movement Control Order (MCO) will ensure sufficient supply of palm oil for the production of household products locally and abroad.

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd said while adhering to the guidelines in accordance with the directives under the National Security Council’s MCO, it reaffirmed that the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and the public are of utmost priority.

“We will continue to do our part in our collective effort to contain the spread of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

The government declared the MCO from March 18 to 31 to contain the fast-spreading virus.

The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, however, has given permission to the agricultural and commodity sectors during the MCO.

Meanwhile, FGV Holdings Bhd said its plantation sector resumed activities with a minimum number of workers and complied with the government guidelines to ensure the safety and health of all workers, as well as Felda settlers and smallholders who delivered fresh palm fruits to FGV mills.

“The logistics and support business sector also continues to support the activities of the sector, including the delivery of crude palm oil to refineries/bulking facilities and the distribution of goods,” it said.

Similarly, the sugar sector under MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd will ensure sufficient sugar production for the market. — Bernama