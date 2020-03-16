S&P 500 tumbles over 9pc as trading on Wall Street resumes

The S&P 500 index plunged over 9 per cent today as trading resumed after an initial automatic 15-minute cutout, driven by mounting fears of the damage the coronavirus is doing to the global economy. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 16 — The S&P 500 index plunged over 9 per cent today as trading resumed after an initial automatic 15-minute cutout, driven by mounting fears of the damage the coronavirus is doing to the global economy.

The halt at the opening was the third emergency pause in Wall Street trading in six days, and followed another series of drastic moves by the US Federal Reserve over the weekend to shore up the US economy.

Latest economic figures from China earlier on Monday showed factory data plunging at its sharpest pace in three decades.

At 9.45am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2,748.64 points, or 11.85 per cent, at 20,436.98, the S&P 500 was down 264.65 points, or 9.76 per cent, at 2,446.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 922.27 points, or 11.71 per cent, at 6,952.60.

If the S&P 500 falls 13 per cent, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes. — Reuters