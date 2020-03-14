1Utama launches RM1m stimulus to counter retail slowdown

File photo showing people shopping at 1Utama Shopping Mall in Petaling Jaya November 1, 2018. It said the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has not affected the mall significantly as it did not rely heavily on foreign visitors. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — 1Utama Shopping Centre has introduced a RM1 million “stimulus package” to boost activity at its mall during what it said was a typical lull after the bumper Christmas and Chinese New Year period.

It said the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has not affected the mall significantly as it did not rely heavily on foreign visitors.

“However, it is noted that with every post-festive period (especially when Christmas and Chinese New Year was back to back this year), we acknowledge the current low season, which is a normal cyclical trend for all shopping malls and retailers. On this note, 1 Utama is taking immediate action to address this.

“Launched today, 1Utama is budgeting more than RM1 million in a new Retail Stimulus Package consisting of multiple sales-driven campaigns,” it said in a statement.

The campaign will include weekly promotions from today until April 26 in the form of tenant vouchers and cashback via the ONECARD loyalty programme, which 1Utama said it will fully fund.

Saying it has around 500,000 ONECARD members, 1Utama forecast that the campaign could increase sales activity by as much as 45 per cent.

1Utama also assured tenants and patrons that it was proactively taking precautions to ensure that its premises and visitors were not exposed to unnecessary risk of Covid-19.