Selling pressure drags FBM KLCI down at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Selling pressure continued to drag the FBM KLCI index down at mid-morning, declining 6.42 per cent amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic fear among investors.

This was in line with the global stock markets which tracked overnight losses on Wall Street, with the DJI sinking 9.99 per cent while the S&P 500 slipped 9.51 per cent and the Nasdaq went down 9.43 per cent.

At 11.25am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 91.25 points or 6.42 per cent to 1,328.18 with losers led by Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank.

At the opening bell, the FBM KLCI opened 55.67 points weaker at 1,328.18 from 1,419.43 at Thursday’s close.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 1,057 to 64, with 120 counters unchanged, 781 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.62 billion shares worth RM2.91 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank reduced 37 sen to RM7.91, Tenaga erased RM1.12 to RM11.30, Public Bank lost 76 sen to RM15.44 while IHH was 21 sen weaker at RM5.35.

Of the actives, Thrive Property slipped half-a-sen to half-a-sen, Sapura Energy dropped one sen to 10 sen, Vortex Consolidation lowered 2.5 sen to three sen while KNM was two sen easier at 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 656.41 points to 9,201.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 760.81 points to 9,771.27 and the FBM 70 contracted 813.18 points to 10,869.52.

The FBMT 100 Index shed 637.86 points to 9,104.44 while the FBM Ace fell 409.64 points to 4,106.13.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 10.89 points to 108.55, the Financial Services Index gave up 725.13 points to 12,849.94 and the Plantation Index slipped 389.56 points to 5,830.99. — Bernama