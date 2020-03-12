MTC appoints Wong Kah Cane as acting CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) has appointed Wong Kah Cane as its acting chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 13, 2020, taking over from Richard Yu Tuan Chong upon the expiry of the latter’s contract.

In a statement today, MTC said Wong, 52, joined the council on November 1, 2019 as deputy CEO.

Graduating from Universiti Utara Malaysia with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1992, he started his career in transforming small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into successful enterprises with most noted contribution in Eu Yan Sang, a traditional Chinese medicine company.

On another note, MTC has also appointed Roger Chin Chew Choy as its new chief operations officer, effective March 1, 2020.

Prior to joining MTC, Chin was attached with Advance Information Marketing Bhd where he served as its executive director since January 2018, it said.

Chin, 54, a Bachelor of Law graduate from the University of Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom, brought with him more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector with international banks, specialising in consumer, corporate and Islamic banking.

His career in the banking industry started in 1993 with Standard Chartered Bank.

MTC chairman Datuk Low Kian Chuan said the appointment of Wong and Chin is to further strengthen the management team of the council.

“With their combined fields of expertise, they would be great assets to the timber industry and MTC, a council under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities,” Low said. — Bernama