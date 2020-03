Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the market situation is unstable due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Russia and Saudi Arabia disagree over oil supplies. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 11 — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said today dialogue is continuing with Opec and that Russia will send a representative to the organisation’s Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting on March 18 in Vienna.

