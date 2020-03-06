Global markets extend slump as coronavirus crisis deepens

A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 6 — Stock markets collapsed today and oil tumbled on heightened panic over coronavirus and its predicted devastating damage to global economic growth, dealers said.

Haven investments gold and the yen surged as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the epidemic must be taken seriously.

In midday deals, the Paris stock market tanked 4.1 per cent, Frankfurt dived 3.9 per cent, London shed 3.4 per cent, Madrid lost 3.6 per cent and Milan tumbled 3.8 per cent in a fierce global markets selloff that began about two weeks ago.

With no end in sight to the spreading COVID-19 disease, Tokyo stocks shipped 2.7 per cent by the close, Shanghai fell 1.2 per cent and Hong Kong erased 2.3 per cent on heightened investor panic.

Oil, already slumping on virus-linked demand fears, extended losses to more than 5.0 per cent on reports Russia wants to delay deeper output cuts recommended by its Opec allies.

Growing virus crisis

“Stocks are on the back foot once again, with markets tumbling amid continued growth in the coronavirus crisis,” said analyst Joshua Mahony at IG trading group.

“The stimulus-led rebound in global stocks has been short-lived, with fears over an escalation of the coronavirus crisis providing yet another bout of selling across European markets.”

While governments and central banks have unleashed or prepared to roll out stimulus measures, the rapid spread of the disease and rising death toll are putting a strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

The US Federal Reserve sprang a surprise half-point interest rate cut on Tuesday in an attempt to stem devastating fallout.

But as coronavirus continues its rapid spread — almost 100,000 people in 85 countries have now been infected — investors are fleeing risk assets such as stocks for financial havens.

“With the economic impact of coronavirus large and rising, policymakers in advanced economies are being forced to react,” said economist Adam Slater at research group Oxford Economics.

“But conventional monetary and fiscal options like the US Federal Reserve’s recent emergency rate cut, may not be enough.”

‘This is not a drill’

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, warned that “this is not a drill” as outbreaks surged in Europe and the United States, where medical workers warned over a “disturbing” lack of hospital preparedness.

With dealers flocking to safety and yields on US Treasuries at record lows, gold has rocketed more than five per cent this week to sit at more than seven-year highs.

In oil markets, Brent North Sea crude dived to US$47.02 per barrel, the lowest levels since July 2017. WTI tumbled to US$43.28 — the lowest since late 2018.

“Over the past month, forecasters have slashed their oil price estimates quicker than you can say ‘pass the hand sanitiser’,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“In short, COVID-19 is in the midst of an international offensive and the worst effects are yet to be felt. Global oil demand destruction is therefore poised to intensify.”

News that Opec ministers had recommended a huge production cut of 1.5 million barrels a day to offset the impact of the virus was unable to provide traders with any lift.

There are concerns over whether key producers outside the group — Russia in particular — will follow the advice.

World oil prices have wiped out more than a fifth of their value so far in 2020.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 3.1 per cent at 6,496.36 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: DOWN 3.5 per cent at 11,531.90

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 3.5 per cent at 5,172.44

Milan – FTSE MIB: DOWN 3.3 per cent at 20,834.22

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 3.4 per cent at 3,249.36

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.7 per cent at 20,749.75 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 2.3 per cent at 26,146.67 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 3,034.51 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 3.6 per cent at 26,121.28 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.29 yen from 106.16 yen at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1326 from US$1.1237

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3016 from US$1.2954

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.01 pence from 86.75 pence

Brent Crude: DOWN 4.3 per cent at US$47.88 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.1 per cent at US$44.47

— AFP