FGV achieves 100pc MSPO certification

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) today announced that all its 68 mills and 173 estates covering 373,517 hectares of land nationwide are now 100 per cent certified under the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme under Malaysian Standard MS 2530:2013.

FGV’s subsidiary Asian Plantation (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd was the last to undergo this exercise and received its certification on Feb 27 this year.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the MSPO certification reinforces FGV’s commitment towards sustainability and support for the Government’s efforts through the Malaysia Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) to elevate Malaysian palm oil in the eyes of the world.

“It was an arduous but fruitful journey for us given the enormity of our operations all over Malaysia.

“We are thankful to MPOCC for their support and guidance throughout the certification process,” said Haris Fadzilah in a statement.

He said FGV, as one of the world’s largest producers of crude palm oil (CPO), sees the certification as an attestation of its values as a sustainable and responsible business player and in line with its sustainability goals.

“We will continue to ensure the highest standards in our supply chain,” he said.

FGV was part of the Technical Working Committee of MSPO Standard 2013 and also the Technical Working Committee of Accreditation of MSPO Standard 2013.

As a listed company, FGV is unique in the sense that its business supports the livelihoods of smallholders.

One of the main objectives is to bring on board the smallholders in establishing sustainable Malaysia palm oil. Recognising this, FGV together with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) had identified 8,372 smallholders to be registered for MSPO certification under the MPOB scheme.

“It is important for us to take along the smallholders in our journey to become a sustainable agri-business player.

“As such, being one of the major palm oil industry players, FGV will continue to support positive developments in the industry towards enhancing the image of the palm oil industry globally,” added Haris Fadzilah. — Bernama