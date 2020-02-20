Maxis’ Q4 net profit higher at RM355m

Maxis Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM355 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Maxis Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM355 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (Q4 2019) from RM266 million in the same period last year.

It was mainly driven by strong postpaid growth, high and stable mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), as well as consistent growth in fibre subscriptions in both consumer and enterprise, Maxis said in a statement today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the communications and internet service provider said its revenue improved to RM2.59 billion from RM2.44 billion previously in the same quarter.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19), the company’s net profit stood at RM1.52 billion against RM1.78 billion in FY18, while revenue rose to RM9.31 billion from RM9.19 billion previously.

Backed by strong operating free cash flow, Maxis also declared a fourth interim dividend of 5 sen net per share to bring the annual dividend to 20 sen.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said Maxis has been aggressively expanding its fixed services footprint and building a strong home fibre customer base, in line with the government’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan.

“Always at the forefront of technology, we are accelerating 5G and ready to deploy as soon as the spectrum is made available.

“We look forward to working with our commercial partners, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, as well as Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, to make this happen,” he said.

On prospects, Maxis said although it is in active engagement with the MCMC on the 5G consortium proposal, the process is at the preliminary stage.

“Therefore, we have not factored this into our FY20 guidance at this juncture. Similarly, any impact from Covid-19 on our performance is too preliminary to determine,” it added. — Bernama