MGCC woos Malaysian industries to enter Germany’s market

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC) is currently making efforts to woo Malaysian industries into setting up their business in Germany.

General Manager Thomas Brandt said Malaysian companies, especially those involved in the oil and gas, plantation, food and beverages and financing sector, should take the opportunity to explore business opportunities in the country.

“There are many German companies that have been established in Malaysia for more than 20 years, for example, Siemens, Bbraun, Osram and Bosch.

“Unfortunately, there is only very mild interest among Malaysian investors and companies to set up in Germany,” he told reporters after a briefing on “Smart Business Opportunities-Taking Advantage of the Berlin Bradenburg Airport Project” here today.

He added that currently, only a handful of Malaysian businesses have entered the country’s market.

The briefing was held to provide information to companies wishing to penetrate German and European markets, as well as those looking for alternative European locations after Brexit.

Brandt said Germany is willing to support Malaysian companies and investors by offering incentives such as low taxes, high skilled workforce and customised services for companies looking to relocate or set up a subsidiary.

He also said that the country offers a huge potential for halal market as six per cent of its 83.2 million population are Muslims, adding that there are nearly 3,000 mosques in Germany.

“Furthermore, the new Berlin Bradenburg airport will soon be a major European air traffic hub in Germany, offering companies a broad variety of location advantages,” he added.

The new airport is expected to start operating on Oct 31 this year.

Berlin Brandenburg, which has an international population of about six million people from 190 nations, has developed into an internationally attractive and sought-after business and technology hub. — Bernama