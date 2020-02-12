Ringgit will continue to be influenced by external developments, says Bank Negara

As at 12pm, the local note was quoted at 4.1320/1360 as against the greenback. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The ringgit which appreciated 1.1 per cent against the US dollar last year, will continue to be influenced by external developments in 2020, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said today.

While the Phase One trade deal between the United States and China contributed to an improved outlook on global trade, sentiments among investors are also affected by concerns over the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

“As a result, the ringgit depreciated by 1.3 per cent against the US dollar this year up to 10 February, amid weaker sentiments in global financial markets,” she said in a press conference announcing the fourth quarter 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth here, today.

As at 12pm, the local note was quoted at 4.1320/1360 as against the greenback. — Bernama