Sabah to focus on downstream industries to capitalise on natural resources, says CM

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — Sabah will focus on downstream industries to capitalise on its abundant natural resources and create employment for the people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said among the downstream activities that had been undertaken by government-linked companies (GLC) involved the oil palm sector via the opening of a factory to produce cooking oil.

He said this was achieved with the opening of a factory by Benta Edible Oil Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd, a unit of Yayasan Sabah. Benta Edible Oil produces Benta Enak Sedap Sehat (BESS) cooking oil brand.

The opening of the factory created 30 jobs for the local residents, he said during the visit by the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) chief executive officer Nurini Kassim and Bernama editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussein at his office here, today.

Mohd Shafie said another factory to produce cooking oil would be built in Sandakan by another GLC, Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd.

He said he had proposed to the Sabah state economic adviser Datuk Yap Yun Fook to build a factory to produce pineapple and pomelo juice in Keningau.

“We (Sabah) have natural resources but (they) were not taken advantage of previously by venturing into downstream industries. It’s time we do this to create employment.

“The state government needs to step forward in line with the commitment to take care of the people’s wellbeing,” said Mohd Shafie.

