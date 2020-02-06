Petronas Dagangan says no plan to stop NGV business for now

etronas Dagangan Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said its stations remained operational to provide NGV to taxis. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PetDag) is not planning to stop its natural gas for vehicles (NGV) service to customers for now.

Managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said its stations remained operational to provide NGV to taxis.

“We are still servicing NGV to our customers,” he told reporters after the Setel Nationwide launch yesterday.

In August last year, it was reported that the company would review its NGV business and discuss with the government on what would be the next form of alternative energy for vehicles.

PetDag was quoted as saying that a demand reduction of between 15 and 20 per cent yearly led the company to re-look at the business.

Meanwhile, Azrul said PetDag planned to increase its revenue contribution from Setel, Malaysia’s first mobile app for fuel payment.

He said the company aimed to offer Setel at more than 1,000 Petronas stations by the second quarter of this year.

“It is currently available at more than 700 Petronas stations and will rapidly expand nationwide in the next few weeks,” he said, adding that as of last month, Setel had recorded over three million transactions.

Last year, Setel expanded to all Petronas stations in the Klang Valley, garnering a customer base of over half a million users. — Bernama