Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 31 — Hong Kong shares closed down today, shedding their earlier gains and adding to a dismal week on one of Asia’s biggest bourses.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 per cent, or 136.50 points, to close at 26,312.63.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays. — AFP