Wuhan virus: Shopee assures all parcels from China will be disinfected

According to Shopee’s twitter account, all parcels will be uniformly disinfected by the airlines and will be delivered after custom inspection and quarantine. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — With the ongoing Wuhan virus outbreak, Shopee would like to assure that all goods shipped from China are safe. It appears that some customers have raised concerns that the coronavirus can be transmitted through items and parcels shipped from China.

According to Shopee’s twitter account, all parcels will be uniformly disinfected by the airlines and will be delivered after custom inspection and quarantine. They also emphasised that there’s no potential danger as the parcels which take at least 24 hours to reach Malaysia has a low risk of transmitting the virus.

Dear all, thank you for your interest in Shopee. All parcels from China would be uniformly disinfected by the airlines & delivered to your hands after customs inspection & quarantine. There is no potential danger. Please rest assured that the goods will be safe. pic.twitter.com/vPL2P95gfe — Shopee(MY) (@ShopeeMY) January 29, 2020

For greater peace of mind for shoppers, Shopee is taking additional stringent measures which include the following:

Transit warehouse in China is disinfected daily.

Body temperatures of all employees are being checked before they can enter the warehouse.

All employees are to wear masks and to sanitise their hands before handling the parcels.

Shopee says they will continue to monitor the situation and to take necessary action to ensure that Shopee is a safe place to shop for all.

At the moment, the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has 7,784 confirmed cases worldwide with 7,678 cases in China. There are currently 170 deaths which are all reported in China. For Malaysia, there are 8 confirmed cases at the moment with zero deaths reported. — SoyaCincau