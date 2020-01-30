PPI for local production up 3.5pc in Dec 2019

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production rose 3.5 per cent in December 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production rose 3.5 per cent in December 2019 to 107.4 from 103.8 in the same month a year ago, driven by the increase in almost all indices except water supply, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, its chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the index of agriculture, forestry and fishing, and mining posted a double-digit increase of 21.9 per cent and 19.3 per cent respectively, while electricity and gas supply index was up by 1.2 per cent and manufacturing rose 0.5 per cent.

Conversely, the water supply index decreased 2.9 per cent, he said

On a monthly basis, the PPI local production rose 0.8 per cent in December 2019, supported by agriculture, forestry and fishing (2.6 per cent), mining (2.1 per cent), electricity and gas supply (0.7 per cent), and manufacturing (0.6 per cent), while the water supply index was unchanged.

“For the fourth quarter of 2019, PPI local production gained 0.6 per cent to 106.3 from 105.7 in the same quarter of the previous year, contributed by agriculture, forestry and fishing (14.1 per cent), electricity and gas supply (1.0 per cent) and mining (0.8 per cent) indices.

“The index of water supply and manufacturing recorded a decline of 2.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively,” he added.

On a quarterly basis, the PPI for local production increased 1.4 per cent as compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Mohd Uzir said in December 2019, the PPI local production by stage of processing (SOP) increased 3.5 per cent compared with December 2018, contributed by crude materials for further processing (16.0 per cent), finished goods (1.2 per cent) and intermediate materials, supplies and components (0.4 per cent) indices.

On a monthly basis, the PPI local production by SOP for the month reviewed increased 0.8 per cent against November 2019, which was contributed by crude materials for further processing (3.5 per cent) and finished goods (0.5 per cent) indices.

The index of intermediate materials, supplies and components was unchanged, he said. — Bernama