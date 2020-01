Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 24 — Hong Kong shares rose slightly in today’s trade as the market stabilised following a week of investor nerves over China’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.11 per cent, or 31.33 points, to 27,940.45.

The bourse closed at lunch for the Lunar New Year holiday and trade returns on Wednesday. — AFP