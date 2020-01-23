Euro traders wait for ECB meeting, yuan drops on virus fears

Euro/dollar volatility has collapsed in the absence of major monetary policy shifts. Expectations for price swings across FX markets is also at or near record lows. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 23 — The euro remained stuck in its recent trading range today before the European Central Bank’s meeting, while China’s yuan dropped on fears about the spread of a virus.

Euro/dollar traded little changed at US$1.1094 (RM4.52). So did the dollar against a basket of currencies.

The ECB introduced a stimulus programme in September and data since then have suggested some improvement in the euro zone’s economy, so analysts doubt ECB boss Christine Lagarde will announce much today.

Investors will focus on her answers to questions about the ECB’s strategic review, which could see changes to its inflation target.

“The ECB meeting will, in our view, have limited implications for EUR/USD. The two key points in the Bank’s message should be, in our view, that data suggests a pick-up in inflation, and the manufacturing cycle has bottomed out,” ING analysts said.

The ECB rate decision is due at 1245 GMT. Its press conference starts at 1330 GMT.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen strengthened and China’s yuan fell to a two-week low today as investors grew more anxious about the spread of a virus in China.

Deaths from the flu-like coronavirus stand at 17 and almost 600 people are infected. China has locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, where the outbreak was believed to have originated.

The moves up in the safe-haven yen and down in the yuan were measured, suggesting investors were not yet panicking about the virus.

The yen rallied 0.2 per cent to 109.59 after earlier reaching 109.49 yen per dollar, its strongest since January 13.

The dollar gained 0.3 per cent versus the offshore Chinese yuan to 6.9351 yuan. The Chinese currency has now lost more than 1 per cent of its value since it touched six-month highs on Monday. The onshore yuan is on course for its worst week since August.

Hao Zhou, an economist at Commerzbank, said the worry was that the virus would hurt China’s domestic demand.

“To cope with this risk, monetary policy could illustrate further easing bias. For the FX market, risk-off mode is likely to dominate for the time being,” he said.

The Australian dollar gained as much as 0.5 per cent to 0.6879 after data showed unemployment declined to a nine-month low.

Norway’s crown recovered some of its earlier losses to trade at 9.964 crowns per euro after the Norges Bank left interest rates on hold and maintained its outlook for the economy.

Sterling consolidated around US$1.3130 after gaining yesterday on dwindling expectations the Bank of England would cut interest rates next week.

The euro briefly fell to a near three-year low against the Swiss franc of 1.0729 before recovering to 1.0743.

The Canadian dollar dropped again, reaching a one-month low of 1.3171 against the US dollar, after the Bank of Canada yesterday signalled a future rate cut if a recent slowdown in domestic growth persists. — Reuters