Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt October 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 22 — Europe’s main equity markets diverged at the opening bell today. In initial trades, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies earned 0.2 per cent to 7,623.89 points compared with the close yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index clawed 0.3 per cent higher to 13,597.22 points, while the Paris CAC 40 hit reverse and shed 0.3 per cent to 6,056.84. — AFP