Boeing seeks to borrow US$10b or more amid 737 Max crisis, reports CNBC

NEW YORK, Jan 21 — Boeing Co is in talks with banks about borrowing US$10 billion (RM40.6 billion) or more amid rising costs after the two fatal 737 Max crashes, CNBC reported yesterday citing people familiar with the matter.

The US planemaker has so far secured at least US$6 billion from banks and is talking to other lenders for more contributions, the report added.

Analysts estimate that Boeing has been losing around US$1 billion a month because of the grounding and it reported an almost US$3 billion negative free cash flow in the third quarter.

Boeing also reported its worst annual net orders in decades, earlier last week, along with its lowest numbers for plane deliveries in 11 years.

