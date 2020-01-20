Msian company, Serunai Commerce establishes halal centre with Mumbai-based Atoba

A staff shows a bowl of cut fruit, above a ‘halal certified’ sign, at a dining hall in the Kanda University of International Studies in Chiba, east of Tokyo May 13, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 — Malaysian company, Serunai Commerce has partnered Mumbai-based Atoba Business Networks Private Limited to set up a new trade platform in India’s Hyderabad city to promote halal businesses.

The Halal Centre of Excellence launched in the south Indian business hub during the inaugural India International Halal Expo which ended today, will offer services such as halal industry training, plant management, skill development and capacity building.

“We have signed an agreement with Serunai Commerce to offer halal certification services. We will start with the training of halal auditors by JAKIM-approved experts,” Atoba’s chief executive officer Muazzzam Naik told Bernama.

The centre he said, would be the first of its kind in India to follow advanced technical and managerial methods in halal auditing.

“The centre will empower the halal industry by serving as a platform that connects different markets and broadens their reach,” he said.

He added that Malaysian halal industry standards which are globally accepted by consumers and companies would serve as the centre’s benchmark.

The expo which began on Saturday has attracted 115 exhibitors including Malaysian companies and industry specialists as well as thousands of visitors. — Bernama