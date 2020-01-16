Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 16 — Hong Kong stocks closed today on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details.

The Hang Seng index added 0.38 per cent, or 109.45 points, to close at 28,883.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.52 per cent, or 15.96 points, to 3,074.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, eased 0.15 per cent, or 2.64 points, to 1,811.57. — AFP