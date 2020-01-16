Grabpay records 6 times new user growth following e-Tunai Rakyat initiative

Grab’s e-Tunai Rakyat campaign, ‘Siapa Cepat, Banyak Dapat’, is strategically designed with some of the users’ favourite brands. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Grabpay has recorded a growth of six times in new users including the conversion of Grab cash-based users to the GrabPay e-wallet since the rollout of e-Tunai Rakyat initiative yesterday.

Managing director of GrabPay Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, Ooi Huey Tyng, said this was significant considering that Malaysians are cash-dependent for their daily needs.

“We are very encouraged by these numbers and with the support and push from the government and the industry as a whole, we anticipate these numbers will increase in the coming days.

“In addition, one in five of our users who received the RM30 disbursement have already made a transaction, whereby 70 per cent were spent at our GrabPay merchants,” she said in a statement.

Grab’s e-Tunai Rakyat campaign, “Siapa Cepat, Banyak Dapat”, is strategically designed with some of the users’ favourite brands.

To date, one in three of its daily active users have registered for the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative and the first tier had been redeemed completely. — Bernama