Tenaga drags Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory during the afternoon session, weighed down by losses in selected index-linked counters led by Tenaga.

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.0 points to 1,575.6 from yesterday’s close of 1,580.6.

The index moved between 1,573.92 and 1,582.63 throughout the session.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 468 to 255, while 418 counters remained unchanged, 826 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.73 billion shares worth RM830.07 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank decreased five sen to RM8.60, while Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare slid three sen each to RM7.06 and RM5.54 respectively.

Public Bank rose 18 sen to RM19.32 but CIMB was flat at RM5.18.

Among the actives, Vortex inched down half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, TH Heavy gained 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen, Ying Tai and Xidelang eased one sen each to 15 sen and 13 sen respectively, while London Biscuits shed 1.5 sen to two sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 35.35 points to 11,247.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 57.6 points to 11,868.56.

The FBMT 100 Index contracted 37.81 points to 11,034.61, the FBM 70 gave up 59.97 points to 14,154.37, while the FBM ACE eased 18.53 points to 5,531.92.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up one point to 152.49, the Financial Services Index slipped 1.38 points to 15,377.61 and the Plantation Index lost 50.93 points to 7,551.39. — Bernama