OSK Property to focus on marketing packages, property prices

SEREMBAN, Jan 11 — Property developer OSK Property will focus on marketing packages and property prices in year 2020 in view of the property market challenges due to the current uncertain economic conditions.

OSK Property chief executive officer, Ong Ghee Bin said the Home Ownership Campaign 2019 (HOC) which had benefited buyers had also influenced the market.

“For this year, the market can be rather challenging with the uncertain economic conditions which have also influenced the margin of housing loans and HOC that did not continue,

“OSK Property is currently giving focus on marketing packages including the best pricing strategy that can be offered to the buyers,” he told Bernama at the ‘1st Phase Iringan Bayu (Pastura) Buyer Appreciation Night’ today.

The 5.54-hectare Iringan Bayu (Pastura) housing project, completed in 2018, comprises 221 double- storey terrace residential units priced from RM390,000. — Bernama