Bursa Malaysia stays firm at mid-afternoon

A view of the Bursa Malaysia stock market exchange board at RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Bursa Malaysia pared its earlier gains but remained in the positive territory as investors sold energy-related shares on easing crude oil prices.

This was in reaction to the de-escalating tensions between the United States (US) and Iran.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) went up 2.10 points to 1,591.2 from yesterday’s close of 1,589.1, after opening at 1,593.72.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers outpacing losers 536 to 246, while 320 counters were unchanged, 843 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.01 billion.

A dealer said crude oil prices surged more than US$70 per barrel (RM286) on Monday after the Iranian air-strikes on US-Iraqi military bases in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

“But the commodity prices are now a little down after the US President Donald Trump said in an address earlier today that Iran appears to be on a stand down, and no American soldiers were harmed in the missile attack yesterday, signalling a temporary calm between the two parties,” he said.

As at 3.42pm, benchmark Brent Crude price stood at US$65.44 per barrel.

The loss on the heavyweights was led by Petronas Chemicals, which retreated 15 sen to RM7.32, while Petronas Dagangan lost 32 sen to RM22.78.

Meanwhile, Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.61, Digi added eight sen to RM4.53 and CIMB was four sen better at RM5.21.

Of the actives,Vortex eased one sen to 21 sen while its warrant was unchanged at 4.5 sen, Kronology Asia bagged eight sen to 92.5 sen, Xidelang added one sen to 12.5 sen while Priceworth International was flat at three sen.

Top gainer was Panasonic Manufacturing which increased 42 sen to RM36.62, while top loser Nestle fell RM1.30 to RM144.90.

The FBM Emas Index strengthened 26.57 points to 11,332.23 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 15.67 points higher at 11,965.93.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 20.40 points to 11,128.20, the FBM 70 accumulated 49.40 points to 14,210.20 and the FBM Ace was 100.94 points better at 5,481.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index leapt 62.35 points to 15,515.19 and the Plantation Index advanced 45.33 points to 7,685.99.

The Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.58 of-a-point to 153.99 and the Energy Index trimmed 4.73 points to 1,244.50. — Bernama