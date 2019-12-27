Bursa Malaysia mixed at opening

Bursa Malaysia opened mixed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed with the key index trading on a weaker note despite the stronger Wall Street performance overnight, on lack of buying momentum in selected heavyweights.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.71 points to 1,600.84 from Wednesday’s close of 1,603.55, after opening at 1,599.93 this morning.

In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 132 to 87, with 187 counters remaining unchanged, 1,570 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 93.94 million shares worth RM36.22 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said going into the final days of the week, there appeared to be some more upside potential after mild pullback as of late and this could provide some impetus for further near-term upsides amid some bargain hunting and window dressing activities that are likely to lift the global markets.

“In the interim, the FBM KLCI could push towards the 1,621 level amid the resumption of the window dressing acts. The supports, meanwhile, are at 1,590 and 1,580 respectively,” it said in a note today.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Kuala Lumpur Kepong erased 40 sen to RM24.40, Sime Darby Plantation declined five sen to RM5.34, TNB eased six sen to RM13.32, Maxis trimmed four sen to RM5.34, Hong Leong Financial Group fell 26 sen to RM16.84 and PPB went down 20 sen to RM19.50.

Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM7.41, CIMB gained two sen to RM5.27, Axiata added one sen to RM4.22, Hong Leong Bank advanced six sen to RM17.60, while Maybank Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.64, RM19.68 and RM5.60, respectively.

Of the actives, TDM and Alam Maritim edged up half-a-sen to 32.5 sen and 14 sen, Rimbunan Sawit and MTAG gained one sen each to 39 sen and 55.5 sen, TRC Synergy improved five sen to 47 sen, while Netx and Inari Amertron were flat at two sen and RM1.70.

The FBM Emas Index discounted 6.96 points to 11,364.59, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 12.51 points to 11,986.74 and the FBMT 100 Index was 11.13 points easier at 11,157.97.

The FBM Ace advanced 12.73 points to 5,162.03 and the FBM 70 garnered 17.90 points to 14,093.72.

Sector-wise,the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.09 point to 153.42, the Financial Services Index decreased 3.64 points to 15,574.01, and the Plantation Index reduced 37.36 points to 7,570.63. — Bernama