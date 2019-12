A helicopter flies over the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream’s twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Dec 21 — Russia must keep to schedule on implementing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline link to Europe, a senior Russian senator told state news agency RIA today, after pipe-laying was suspended due to US sanctions.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house, was speaking after Swiss-Dutch firm Allseas said it had suspended work on pipe-laying to avoid US sanctions contained in legislation signed by President Donald Trump yesterday. — Reuters