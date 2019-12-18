Ringgit opens almost flat against US dollar

At 9.01am, the ringgit stood at 4.1410/1450 against 4.1410/1440 at the close yesterday.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The ringgit was almost flat against the US dollar this morning as the greenback regained its strength following the positive developments on the United States (US)-China trade negotiations, said a dealer.

At 9.01am, the ringgit stood at 4.1410/1450 against 4.1410/1440 at the close yesterday.

The dealer said the local unit was stronger last week, but traders are probably keeping an eye out for the market’s reaction.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0550/0590 from 3.0552/0585, appreciated versus the British pound to 5.4284/4353 from 5.4636/4693 and strengthened against the euro to 4.6160/6208 from 4.6168/6218 yesterday.

However, it depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.7807/7854 from 3.7773/7810 yesterday. — Bernama