US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose as they arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — US President Donald Trump congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latter's election win and said that Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a 'massive' new trade deal after Brexit.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris,” Trump said in a tweet. — Reuters