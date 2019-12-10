Selangor Industrial Corporation inks smart project MoU with Unimap

SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 – In keeping up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), Selangor Industrial Corporation (SIC) Berhad, a subsidiary of Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), signed a collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) in research and developing smart components.

PKNS Strategic Development general manager Suhaimi Kasdon said the two projects involved are Smart Gallery Project and Smart Sport Arena Project, which will be developed by using an open platform.

“This is in line with SIC’s dream to establish an affordable smart city model, known as the ‘Smart City in a Box’’ that can be assimilated into any development projects in Malaysia, whether it is a greenfield (underdeveloped site) or developed site or also know as brownfield (reused or redeveloped site) development.

“SIC and Unimap through collaboration and research in the Smart Sport Arena Project will also develop a football field sized 90m x 60m, featured with smart interactive technology such as player tracker, match recording and ball tracking (application),” he said during the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) ceremony between SIC and Unimap here today.

SIC was represented by its Executive Officer Chief Ar Wan Muhd Hisham Wan Hawari while Unimap represented by vice-chancellor Prof Ir. Ts. Dr. R. Badlishah Ahmad.

He said the football field is expected to begin construction in January next year in Section 7 here, and to start operation in May.

“It will give a new experience to players and visitors, with its state of the art technology,” he said.

He added the MOU will also fully utilised expertise of local researchers from Unimap Centre of Excellence for Advanced Sensor Technology.

SIC is a fully-owned subsidiary of PKNS in charge of smart technology, energy and telecommunications. — Bernama