MMC shares up slightly after bagging RM131m EPCC pipeline replacement contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — MMC Corporation Bhd shares rose slightly in the morning session today after securing an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the PGU-I gas pipeline replacement project in Terengganu worth RM131.4 million.

At 11.53am, MMC shares climbed one sen to 96.5 sen with 568,000 shares traded.

MMC in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Friday said the project was awarded by Petronas Gas Bhd to a joint venture consisting of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, MMC Engineering and Construction Sdn Bhd and MMC Oil and Gas Engineering Sdn Bhd, and Sedia Engineering Works Sdn Bhd.

“The project comprises the NPS 36 pipeline and associated station works for the total length of 33 kilometres from Gas Processing Kertih to Bukit Anak Dara Kijal in Kemaman, Terengganu,” it said.

It said the project is expected to be completed within 35 months from the effective date. — Bernama