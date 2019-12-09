Gas Malaysia: Average natural gas selling price to fall for Jan 1-Dec 31, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The average natural gas selling price applicable for Gas Malaysia Energy and Services Sdn Bhd from January 1 to December 31, 2020 will be set at RM33.65/MMBtu, lower by 2.91 per cent or RM1.01/MMBtu, compared to the current price for the distribution segment.

The selling price revision, which was approved by the government, is not applicable to sales of natural gas for natural gas vehicle and liquefied petroleum gas supplied in gas cylinder or in bulk supply, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“The selling price revision is expected to continue, contributing positively towards the financial position of the company for the financial year ending December 31, 2020,” it said. — Bernama