Entrepreneur Development Ministry, MTDC collaborate to prepare SMEs for digital technology

BANGI, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED) has forged a cooperation with Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) to prepare the small and medium enterprise (SME) to shift to utilise digital technology in their business.

MED Secretary-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Md Radi said under the MED-MTDC Industry 4.0 SME Accelerator Programme, some 100 Bumiputera micro enterprises and SMEs were given exposure to Industry 4.0 (I4.0) technology in business through technology preparation and mentorship.

The programme, to be implemented in three phases and completed in February next year, had targeted 50 SMEs to achieve I4.0 standard, wherein utilising automation and technology would make them more competitive in facing economic and market challenges, she said.

“SMEs’ adaptation to I4.0 technology will increase their capabilities to face market challenges, doesn’t matter in the local market or international market,” she said in a press conference after officiating the launch of the programme here, today.

“Local SMEs now cannot just focus on marketing and production solely for the local market but must ensure their products as well as services are able to penetrate the global market,” she added.

Meanwhile, MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus said the corporation also brought enterprises that had achieved I4.0 standard for knowledge sharing with the SMEs involved, thereby ascertaining their existing potential to expand further to a higher level.

Through this programme, he said MTDC would also bring in local expert providers in Industry 4.0 solutions to assist in expanding the potential of the SMEs’ to expedite the achievement in their commercialisation targets.

“We need to develop local entrepreneurs in Industrial Revolution 4.0 sector itself so that (we) don’t have to continue depending on foreign technology,” he said. — Bernama