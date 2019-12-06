Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today, supported by continued buying momentum in selected plantation and transportation counters, said a dealer.

At 3pm, the benchmark index rose 4.09 points to 1,567.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,563.58.

Market breadth was positive as gainers thumped losers 441 to 330, while 337 counters were unchanged, 860 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.73 billion shares worth RM845.83 million.

The dealer also said the local market was also in line with the uptrend on regional bourses.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.53, Public Bank lost 24 sen to RM19.10, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM7.10, while TNB jumped 20 sen to RM13.46 and CIMB added three sen to RM5.21.

Of actives, Impiana Hotels and KNM were flat at 2.5 sen and 36 sen, respectively, Khee San improved one sen to 49 sen while Bumi Armada shed two sen to 47.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 25.28 points to 11,126.84, the FBMT 100 Index increased 22.81 points to 10,933.93, the FBM Ace advanced 22.37 points to 4,867.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 62.38 points to 11,715.30, and the FBM 70 improved 5.25 points to 13,840.20.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index soared 126.61 points to 7,360.12, the Financial Services Index dipped 35.78 points to 15,233.92 and the Industrial Products & Services Index earned 0.08 of-a-point to 149.77. — Bernama