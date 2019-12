Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Dec 3 — Hong Kong stocks closed with slight losses today on fresh trade war worries, although investors pared most of the steep drop seen at the start of the day.

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.20 per cent, or 53.42 points, to 26,391.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 per cent, or 8.89 points, to 2,884.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rose 0.55 per cent, or 8.73 points, to 1,605.33. — AFP