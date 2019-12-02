WTO finds Airbus still receives some EU subsidies, say sources

Logo of the Airbus Group at the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 2 — The World Trade Organisation has found that the European Union has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus, three people familiar with the matter said.

A new compliance report expected to be published as soon as today has found that the Airbus A350 jetliner continues to be subsidised as a result of earlier government loans, they said.

However, the WTO could scale back the amount of harm deemed to have been caused to US rival Boeing, which led to a WTO decision to approve up to US$7.5 billion (RM31.4 billion) of US tariffs against the EU earlier this year, two of the people said.

Neither the WTO nor the parties in the 15-year-old trade case, which involves mutual claims of billions of dollars of subsidies to both planemakers, had any immediate comment. — Reuters