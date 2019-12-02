Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive as gainers thumped losers 411 to 339, while 343 counters were unchanged, 862 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on continued buying activities in selected consumer product counters and in line with the uptrend on the regional bourses, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark index rose 4.46 points to 1,566.20 from Friday’s close of 1,561.74.

Market breadth was positive as gainers thumped losers 411 to 339, while 343 counters were unchanged, 862 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.35 billion shares worth RM717 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB went up one sen each to RM8.54 and RM5.19, respectively, Public Bank and TNB shed eight sen each to RM19.54 and RM13.08, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM7.02.

Of the actives, Solarvest added 8.5 sen to 85.5 sen, Sanichi earned half-a-sen to five sen, MNC Wireless was flat at 2.5 sen while Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 27 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 24.71 points to 11,117.56, the FBMT 100 Index increased 22.31 points to 10,931.61, the FBM Ace gained 53.69 points to 4,807.99, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 40.10 points to 11,632.60 but the FBM 70 went down 7.97 points to 13,869.91.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index bagged 83.78 points to 7,151.05, the Financial Services Index advanced 0.88 of-a-point to 15,332.50 and the Industrial Products & Services Index eased 0.31 of-a-point to 149.60. — Bernama