Minister: National Farmers Association can be among key players in plantation industry

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry believes that National Farmers Association can be one of the key players in the plantation industry with the right governance. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry believes that NAFAS (National Farmers Association) can be one of the key players in the plantation industry with the right governance.

Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said this was due to a new management restructuring process being undertaken to improve the association.

“I am confident that this is possible after NAFAS was revived in January with a new management.

“My only message is... keep the integrity, see that there is no deviation, insya-Allah NAFAS will move forward and I am willing to give directions so that it can compete and become a major player in this field,” he told reporters after the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day 2019 (HPPNK19) closing ceremony, here, today.

According to a news portal report yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry had written a letter to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to change NAFAS status to a public agency.

The move was to enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the association at any time, he said.

Before this, the ministry suspended NAFAS effective June 1 last year following serious problems with its governance especially in terms of competency, accountability and transparency in its line of leadership.

Salahuddin said the suspension order was issued by the Registrar of Farmers Organisations in accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Farmers’ Organisation Act 1973 following a management audit on March 26, 2018.

In another development, he said the ministry would develop the ‘kerang’ (mussel) industry in several districts in the state to ensure the industry flourished.

He said this was because the industry was seen to generate revenue and to ensure that the mussel supply is not pushed to the point of extinction in addition to maintaining the quality of production.

“About a shellfish hub like on the Pontian coast to Muar will be very convenient in terms of ecosystem and we will develop this industry. I see the potential we will develop in the future,” he said. — Bernama