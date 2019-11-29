Bursa rout continues at mid-afternoon

Selling continues at Bursa Malaysia as the benchmark index sinks 18 points at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Bursa Malaysia remained weaker at mid-afternoon today on broad selling on concerns about the latest conflicts between the United States and China over the US legislation backing Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters.

At 3.10 pm, the benchmark index shed 18.06 points to 1,565.71 from Thursday’s close of 1,583.77.

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 606 to 235, while 316 counters were unchanged, 852 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

TNB led the top losers among the heavyweights, falling 58 sen to RM13.14 after the company was slapped with RM3.98 billion additional tax assessment by the Inland Revenue Board.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank, CIMB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.52, RM5.23, and RM5.38, respectively, Public Bank shed eight sen to RM19.66, while Petronas Chemicals and Maxis trimmed seven sen each to RM7.03 and RM5.28.

Of the actives, DGB Asia rose half-a-sen to 17 sen, Zecon advanced 23 sen to 57 sen, KNM was flat at 36.5 sen, Pentamaster fell 34 sen to RM4.35, Priceworth International inched down half-a-sen to four sen and Bumi Armada declined one sen to 50 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 117.53 points to 11,105.44, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 117.71 points to 10,922.27, the FBM Ace shaved off 74.88 points to 4,734.61, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 173.06 points to 11,601.32 and the FBM 70 went down 114.98 points to 13,833.79.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index slid 46.20 points to 7,072.37, the Financial Services Index reduced 82.46 points to 15,367.69 and the Industrial Products & Services Index fell 1.44 points to 149.48. — Bernama