Core Precious Development eyes full take-up of residential project by 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Core Precious Development Sdn Bhd, a joint venture (JV) company between China Communications and Construction Group (CCCG) and WCT Holdings Bhd, today opened its newly launched RM1.4 billion residential project Core Residence @ TRX for booking.

Its chairman and managing director Zhang Bao said the company is targeting to fully sell the residential units by 2022.

He said the residential development project is expected to be completed by 2023.

“This residential project offers 700 units of serviced residents on three blocks to customers from all around the world and the price is at RM2,200 per square feet,” he told reporters after the launch of the project here today.

The project, a high-end freehold property developed on a 0.66-hectare plot of land in the Kuala Lumpur International Financial District, is scheduled to be handed to buyers in early 2024.

Bao said as the first residential project in TRX, Core Residence is well-positioned to be the frontier of global living for professionals and financial practitioners who will live and work in the business district of Kuala Lumpur.

“TRX is deemed a natural expansion of the golden triangle, Kuala Lumpur’s prominent commercial, shopping and entertainment hub, and Core Residence will accommodate new generation clientele who need the convenience of accessibility and require facilities to meet their modern urban lifestyle needs,” he added.

He said Core Residence @ TRX will feature naturally-lit and well-ventilated property units that embrace the iconic views of the Kuala Lumpur cityscape, complemented by top-notch amenities that provide a five-star quality lifestyle without leaving the comfort of home.

“Our group operates on the premise of honesty and value creation; thus we have created a project that meets the dual needs of customers who intend to live here as well as for investment purposes,” he added. — Bernama