Hong Kong shares end week on positive note

Friday, 22 Nov 2019 04:47 PM MYT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in Hong Kong January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic
HONG KONG, Nov 22 — Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note today but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers’ bill supporting the city’s rights.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.48 per cent, or 128.20 points, to 26,595.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.63 per cent, or 18.35 points, to 2,885.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, shed 1.45 per cent, or 23.72 points, to 1,607.52. — AFP

