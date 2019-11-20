Melaka secures RM5.92b investments, surpassing 2019 target

State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the investments were not only in manufacturing but also in real estate, logistics and tourism. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 20 — Melaka has so far this year secured RM5.92 billion in investments across various sectors, surpassing this year’s target.

State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the investments were not only in manufacturing but also in other sectors, including real estate, logistics and tourism.

He said the state received RM327.286 million in investments in the manufacturing industry in the first half of this year, besides an additional investment of about RM1 billion.

“The additional investment comes from a German electronics company which is ready to invest in the state, besides RM260 million from a solar power company, RM100 million from Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited and RM50 million from a local electronics company in Batu Berendam.

“This proves that Melaka is capable of attracting new investments as it adopts a business-friendly ecosystem,” he told reporters outside the Melaka State Assembly sitting here, today.

Mohd Rafiq said during a recent investment mission to Europe led by him, the state government concluded a joint venture with the world’s eighth largest optical sensor company to invest about RM100 million in Melaka.

He said the company has identified a location in Bukit Rambai for its plant which is expected to be fully operational in 2020 and creates about 500 jobs.

“The company also operates in several countries, including China, Brazil, Germany and Hong Kong, as well as having clients from leading automotive manufacturers,” he said.

Responding to a question from Datuk Amiruddin Yusof (BN-Ayer Limau), Mohd Rafiq said according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), Melaka received RM327.286 in investments during the January-June period this year, comprising RM194.456 million in domestic investment and RM132.829 million in foreign investment.

The investments comprised 13 projects and created 403 jobs, and so far none of the companies have shifted their operations elsewhere, he said, brushing aside Amiruddin’s claim that the state recorded a dismal investment performance in the second quarter of this year. — Bernama