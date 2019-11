People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index during afternoon trading outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. The Hang Seng index sank 0.75 per cent, or 204.19 points, to 26,889.61 November 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 20 — Hong Kong stocks ended down today, hit by worries over the China-US trade talks and following a three-day advance that saw the index put on around three per cent.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.75 per cent, or 204.19 points, to 26,889.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.78 per cent, or 22.94 points, to 2,911.05 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, fell 0.71 per cent, or 11.64 points, to 1,635.16. — AFP