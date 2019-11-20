Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.66, Public Bank shed six sen to RM19.94, Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM7.28, CIMB slipped one sen to RM5.37 and IHH trimmed five sen to RM5.40. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today dragged down by selling in the index-linked counters amid weak market sentiment.

At 11.05am, the benchmark index eased 5.03 points to 1,600.28 against Tuesday's close of 1,605.31.

A dealer said Asian markets tumbled as sentiment was weighed by US-China trade talks after President Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing refuse to agree to a deal.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 311 to 280, with 331 counters unchanged, 1,088 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.07 million shares worth RM536.77 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.66, Public Bank shed six sen to RM19.94, Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM7.28, CIMB slipped one sen to RM5.37 and IHH trimmed five sen to RM5.40.

Of the actives, Alam Maritim bagged two sen to 12 sen, Trive and Fintec inched up half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 8.5 sen respectively, Bumi Armada was flat at 5.3 sen, while Ekovest added 1.5 sen to 79.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 18.43 points to 11,350.82, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 21.59 points to 11,158.44, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 17.26 points to 11,878.47 and the FBM Ace slid 1.59 points to 4,949.68.

The FBM 70, however, rose 32.64 points to 14,116.78.

The Financial Services Index trimmed 21.64 points to 15,638.75, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.82 of-a-point to 152.48 but the Plantation Index increased 35.33 points to 6,999.16. — Bernama