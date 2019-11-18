Bursa Malaysia appoints new independent non-executive director

Bursa Malaysia has appointed Uji Sherina Vijayaletchumi Abdullah as an independent non-executive director to its board of directors, effective today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) has appointed Uji Sherina Vijayaletchumi Abdullah as an independent non-executive director to its board of directors, effective today.

In a statement, it said Uji Sherina is a seasoned human resources professional with more than 35 years of experience.

“She is a business professional with an excellent track record in developing and leading human capital initiatives to complement corporate strategies for local and multinational organisations.

“In addition to the financial industry, she had spent a decade in the information technology industry where she held several positions in programming, systems engineering and sales and marketing before she found her vocation in human resource management,” it said.

Uji Sherina holds an Associate in Occupational Studies Degree majoring in Business Administration/ Management from the Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, New York.

Bursa Malaysia said her appointment on the board will provide greater diversity to accelerate its growth to become a leading, responsible and globally-connected ASEAN Marketplace. — Bernama