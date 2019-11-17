Kelantan’s economic growth to be more robust next year, says Dept of Statistics state chief

Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) state director Zuraidy Zainal Abidin said Kelantan’s economy is expected to become more robust next year, judging by the current economic growth. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 17 — Kelantan’s economy is expected to become more robust next year, judging by the current economic growth, said Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) state director Zuraidy Zainal Abidin.

He said based on DOSM’s statistics, the state’s economy grew by 2.9 per cent in 2018.

“Last year, there were 450,000 companies — including mega-companies — which were among the drivers in Kelantan’s economic growth.

“Based on the current projections, Kelantan’s economy is doing well,” he told Bernama at the Statistics Talk Programme 2019 in conjunction with the state-level Statistics Day 2019 event here today.

The programme saw participation from 150 Universiti Teknologi MARA Bachelor of Statistics undergraduates and lecturers, aimed at enhancing the community’s awareness on the importance of statistics in the people’s development and well-being.

Zuraidy said Kelantan’s per capita income is also expected to increase next year, which stood at RM4,000 in 2016.

“The scope of the people’s earnings does not only refer to their salaries but also other income sources such as business incomes.

“It is also backed by funds sent by Kelantanese working outside the state to their families,” he said.

He added that the provision of better facilities, including the construction of the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai highway and the expansion of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, are also expected to boost the state’s economic growth.

Zuraidy said the services sector, including tourism, should be among the focus sectors for the state government in line with the facilities provided by the Federal government.

On another note, he said DOSM will be collaborating with the state government to conduct a census next year which will involve 500 officers, adding that according to the department’s projections, there are currently 1.9 million residents in Kelantan. — Bernama